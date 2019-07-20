Ashbeck leads Lake Elsinore to 4-0 win over Modesto

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Elliot Ashbeck allowed just three hits over eight innings, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm over the Modesto Nuts in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Ashbeck (4-2) struck out five to pick up the win.

In the third inning, Lake Elsinore went up 3-0 early after Aldemar Burgos and Eguy Rosario scored on an error and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single. The Storm scored again in the eighth inning when Arias hit an RBI single, scoring Rosario.

Ian McKinney (7-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nuts were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 6-3 against Modesto this season.