Uceta, Avans lead Tulsa to 5-3 win over Midland

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Drew Avans homered and had two hits, and Edwin Uceta threw six scoreless innings as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Midland RockHounds 5-3 on Friday.

Uceta (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing four hits.

Tulsa went up 4-0 in the fifth after Cristian Santana hit a two-run double.

The RockHounds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mickey McDonald hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

The Drillers tacked on another run in the seventh when Avans hit a solo home run.

Norge Ruiz (0-2) went three innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

McDonald doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the RockHounds.

Tulsa improved to 5-2 against Midland this season.