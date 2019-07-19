Guerrero scores winning run in 10th, New Orleans beats Round Rock 6-5 in walk-off finish

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Round Rock Express 6-5 on Friday.

Guerrero scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a walk by Lewis Brinson.

The Express tied the game 5-5 when Alex De Goti hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Ferguson in the sixth.

The Baby Cakes had three relievers combine to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. R.J. Alvarez (2-6) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Colin McKee (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.