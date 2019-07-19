Burke, Beck lead Frisco to 3-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Preston Beck doubled and singled twice, and Brock Burke didn't allow a hit in five innings as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Arkansas Travelers 3-0 on Friday.

Burke (1-5) struck out six to get the win.

In the top of the third, Frisco took the lead on a single by Yonny Hernandez that scored Brendon Davis. The RoughRiders then added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Davis drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Charles Leblanc, while Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Ricardo Sanchez (6-6) went four innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Travelers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.