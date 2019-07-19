Lester’s single leads Erie over Richmond in 10 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Josh Lester hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Erie SeaWolves to a 6-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday.

Frank Schwindel scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Kody Eaves. The SeaWolves later scored five more runs in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by Jose Azocar that scored Derek Hill.

Richmond attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Gio Brusa hit an RBI double and then scored on an error. However, the rally ended when Zac Houston struck Bryce Johnson out to end the game.

Starters Tarik Skubal and Brandon Lawson turned in great performances for Erie and Richmond, respectively. Skubal struck out 13 and walked one while allowing one hit over six scoreless innings. Lawson struck out six and walked three while allowing one hit over eight scoreless innings.

Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Sam Moll (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Erie improved to 4-1 against Richmond this season.