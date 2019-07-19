Abreu leads Potomac to 4-2 win over Frederick

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Osvaldo Abreu homered and had three hits as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 4-2 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Potomac extended its lead when KJ Harrison hit an RBI double, bringing home Jakson Reetz.

Frederick answered in the next half-inning when Patrick Dorrian scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Nationals later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Cole Freeman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Sundberg, while David Masters hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frederick saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cadyn Grenier scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Potomac lead to 4-2.

Potomac southpaw Carson Teel (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter DL Hall (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

Sean Miller singled three times for the Keys.