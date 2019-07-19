Murray’s single leads Bristol to 7-4 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chase Murray hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 7-4 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Friday.

The single by Murray started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Pirates a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Morrow hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

In the bottom of the ninth, Johnson City cut into the lead on an out that scored Chandler Redmond.

Matt Eardensohn (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Peck (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.