Helman’s single leads Fort Myers to 6-5 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Helman hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Fort Myers Miracle a 6-5 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Friday.

Trey Cabbage scored on the play after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on an error.

The single by Helman scored Cabbage to give the Miracle a 6-5 lead.

Royce Lewis doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Johan Quezada (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Walter Borkovich (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Fort Myers improved to 6-2 against Florida this season.