Jim Herman takes 2nd-round lead in Barbasol Championship

Jim Herman hits the ball from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., Friday, July 19, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens

Jim Herman shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

President Donald Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman had a one-stroke lead over Bill Haas at rain-softened Keene Trace.

Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title.

Haas followed his opening 65 with a 66. He made a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth, his 17th hole.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

David Toms was two strokes back at 12 under after a 64. The 52-year-old Toms made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth, his 14th hole of the day. D.J. Trahan, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok also were 12 under, each shooting 67.

Jose de Jesus Rodríguez (65), Austin Cook (66), Sebastian Munoz (68) and Wes Roach (69) were 11 under.

Tom Lovelady played the first six holes on the back nine in 7 under, capped by a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th. He bogeyed the par-3 16th and parred the last two for a 65 to top the group at 10 under.

J.T. Poston, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 18th at 9 under. Canadian Nick Taylor, a stroke behind Poston after an opening 63, also was 9 under after a 72.

John Daly missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 72. Fighting osteoarthritis in his right knee, the 53-year-old Daly was playing his first PGA Tour event since he was approved for a cart last fall. Denied a cart by the R&A for the British Open, he has been approved for a cart at PGA Tour events until the end of the year.

The winner will receive a spot in the PGA Championship, but not in the Masters.