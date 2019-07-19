Algeria wins African Cup title, beats Mane’s Senegal 1-0

Algerian players celebrate after a goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 19, 2019. AP Photo

Algeria won the African Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final with a deflected goal in the opening seconds by striker Baghdad Bounedjah on Friday.

Bounedjah's shot on Algeria's first attack deflected off Senegal defender Salif Sane and looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis at Cairo International Stadium.

The goal was timed at 79 seconds — the fastest in an African Cup final for at least 39 years — and delivered Algeria just a second African title and first since 1990.

Algeria players sprinted the length of the field and jumped over advertising boards to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle. Some players climbed the fences, fists pumping as the raucous Algeria fans surged toward them.

Algeria last made the final 29 years ago, when it won its sole title before Friday.

Senegal and Sadio Mane trudged off the field at the 75,000-seat Cairo International Stadium disappointed again.

Senegal has never won the African Cup and has gone 15 tournaments without a title. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse had another bitter pill to swallow after missing the penalty that cost Senegal the African Cup in a shootout in its only previous appearance in the final in 2002.

Senegal's desperate disappointment was exacerbated when it was awarded a penalty in the second half and then had it taken away following a Video Assistant Referee review by the referee.

Cameroonian ref Alioum Alioum penalized Algeria's Adlane Guedioura for handball but changed his decision after consulting VAR, which is being used at the African Cup for the first time.

Algeria was a fitting winner in Egypt having won every game, including a 1-0 win over Senegal in the group stage.

Algeria was captained by Riyad Mahrez, who added an African Cup title to his English Premier League title with Manchester City.

Mahrez had limited first team action with City but he was an integral part of Algeria's victory at the African Cup. His injury-time free kick put Algeria into the final and he ended with three goals, the same number as Mane.

Algeria had a dream start and Senegal a nightmare when Bounedjah took advantage of open space on the left in the opening moments, swept inside and hit a shot that deflected off Sane, who was returning from injury for the final.

The ball looped, almost slow motion, over Gomis, who didn't move, apparently certain that it would go over the crossbar.

Senegal was initially given its penalty when Sarr sped down the right wing and sent a cross in that hit Guedioura on the right arm as he held it down next to his body. There didn't appear to be any deliberate move by Guedioura to play the ball and the VAR decision appeared correct.

After pointing calmly to the spot, referee Alioum jogged to the sidelines to check the VAR replays. He overturned the decision and canceled the penalty.

Making its debut at the African Cup, the VAR was also used in penalty decisions in both semifinals.

Algeria protected its lead for much of the game, allowing Senegal to dominate possession and push forward.

Senegal couldn't find the final touch, though, with its worst miss in the second half when Sarr blasted a volley over the crossbar from in front of Algeria's goal.

Algeria's celebrations at the end were boisterous, with thousands of supporters making the trip across to Egypt for the final. They took up almost half of one side of the stadium.

During the celebrations, the Algeria squad and coach Djamel Belmadi kneeled down and prayed as they faced the supporters.

Belmadi, a former Algeria international, took over as coach less than a year ago.