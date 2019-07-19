Amaral, Castro lift Tijuana over Leon 7-2

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Beau Amaral doubled three times as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Bravos de Leon 7-2 on Thursday.

Leandro Castro homered and doubled with four RBIs and a pair of runs for Tijuana.

Tijuana took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a single by Logan Watkins that scored Castro.

Tijuana left-hander James Russell (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Sanabia (1-10) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.