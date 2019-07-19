Sports
Acosta scores winning run in 10th, Tri-City beats Everett 5-4 in walk-off finish
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta scored the winning run on a forceout in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Everett AquaSox 5-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the Dust Devils snapped a five-game losing streak.
Acosta scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Nick Gatewood.
Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to help give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead. The Dust Devils came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Reinaldo Ilarraza and Kelvin Melean scored on an error, and Jordy Barley scored on a single.
Everett tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Connor Hoover hit an RBI triple, driving in Billy Cooke.
Reliever Deivy Mendez (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two over one scoreless inning. Kipp Rollings (1-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one and walking three in the Northwest League game.
Melean doubled and singled in the win.
Hoover tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AquaSox.
