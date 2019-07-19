Lewis helps to shut out Inland Empire, Visalia wins 8-0

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Justin Lewis and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Inland Empire 66ers 8-0 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rawhide and a three-game winning streak for the 66ers.

Lewis (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing four hits over four scoreless innings. Cristopher Molina (0-2) went three innings, allowing five runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Visalia started the scoring in the first inning when Eduardo Diaz scored on a wild pitch and Blake Swihart scored on a sacrifice fly.

Visalia later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run second.

The 66ers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Rawhide's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Visalia improved to 10-1 against Inland Empire this season.