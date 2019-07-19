Fitzgerald’s single leads Salem-Keizer to 2-1 win over Boise

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Tyler Fitzgerald hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes a 2-1 win over the Boise Hawks on Thursday.

Simon Whiteman scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

In the top of the fourth, Boise grabbed the lead on a single by Michael Toglia that scored Ezequiel Tovar. Salem-Keizer answered in the sixth inning when Ricardo Genoves hit an RBI double, scoring Hunter Bishop.

Deiyerbert Bolivar (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luke Chevalier (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 6-2 against Boise this season.