Leyva leads Oaxaca to 13-2 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Samar Leyva hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 13-2 on Thursday.

Leyva hit a solo shot in the third inning off Paul Voelker and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Gabino Avalos. Erick Rodriguez singled four times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Oaxaca right-hander Rogelio Martinez (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Voelker (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.