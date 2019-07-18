Bristol beats Johnson City 4-3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Jesus Valdez scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Pirates.

Valdez scored on the play to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

The Pirates later added single runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Alex Roth (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Johnson City starter Michael YaSenka (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.