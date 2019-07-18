Bradley, Leon lead Princeton to 8-2 win over Kingsport

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Luis Leon homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Taj Bradley tossed five scoreless innings as the Princeton Rays defeated the Kingsport Mets 8-2 on Thursday.

Bradley (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two hits.

Princeton went up 4-0 in the second after Yunior Martinez hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Angelo Armenta.

Ramon Guzman (1-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked one.