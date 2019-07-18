Paul’s homer leads West Virginia to 6-1 win over State College

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Ethan Paul hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-1 win over the State College Spikes on Thursday.

The home run by Paul started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Black Bears a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Gorski and Matthew Fraizer hit RBI singles.

West Virginia right-hander Noe Toribio (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel Solano (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

West Virginia remains undefeated against State College this season at 5-0.