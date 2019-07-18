Sports
Suarez, Jimenez and Cannon lead Lowell in win
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Kervin Suarez had four hits, while Gilberto Jimenez and Cameron Cannon recorded three apiece as the Lowell Spinners topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 14-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Suarez doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs. Jimenez singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Lowell started the scoring in the first inning when Cannon and Elih Marrero hit RBI doubles.
Lowell later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run second, when Marrero hit a two-run triple to help punctuate the blowout.
Miguel Suero (1-1) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Abdiel Saldana (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
With the win, Lowell remains undefeated (4-0) against Tri-City this season.
Comments