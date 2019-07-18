Sale expected to start for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (36-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (52-44, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-3, 6.18 ERA, LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs



The Red Sox are 21-20 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .273 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .326.

The Blue Jays have gone 14-25 against division opponents. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .234 batting average, Eric Sogard leads the team with an average of .299. The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his 11th victory and Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Aaron Sanchez took his 14th loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and is slugging .575. Devers is 13-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .235. Teoscar Hernandez is 6-for-25 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .299 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).