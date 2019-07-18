White Sox take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Royals

Chicago White Sox (42-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-0, 5.02 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (5-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Royals are 19-26 against teams from the AL Central. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Whit Merrifield leads the team with a mark of .316.

The White Sox are 22-19 against AL Central Division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads them with 21, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 25 home runs and is slugging .508. Cam Gallagher is 6-for-16 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 42 extra base hits and is batting .273. Yoan Moncada is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).