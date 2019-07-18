Los Angeles to visit Philadelphia Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-34, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-47, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Los Angeles will play at Citizens Bank Park Thursday.

The Phillies are 29-21 in home games. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Scott Kingery leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Dodgers have gone 27-22 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 163 home runs this season, third in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 34, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-2. Pedro Baez earned his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Juan Nicasio registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is batting .230. Bryce Harper is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .700. Alex Verdugo has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal), Maikel Franco: day-to-day (groin).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (ankle), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).