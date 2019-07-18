Sports
Mercedes, Frick lift Everett over Tri-City 7-1
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Patrick Frick had two hits and scored two runs, and Juan Mercedes allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-1 on Wednesday.
Mercedes (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.
Everett started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Trent Tingelstad advanced to second on a walk by Carter Bins, went to third on a single by Cesar Izturis Jr., and then scored on a single by Izturis Jr..
The AquaSox later added two runs in the third, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth to secure the victory.
Connor Lehmann (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
