Mulrine’s homer leads Orem to 9-7 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Anthony Mulrine hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 9-7 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday.

The home run by Mulrine scored Johan Sala to give the Owlz a 9-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Idaho Falls cut into the deficit on a double by Juan Carlos Negret that scored Rhett Aplin.

Seth Ballew (1-1) got the win in relief while Chih-Ting Wang (3-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Chukars, Isaiah Henry homered and tripled, scoring two runs. Negret homered and doubled, driving home two runs.