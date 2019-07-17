Patterson, Fennell lift Myrtle Beach over Carolina 5-2

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Fennell doubled and singled, and Jack Patterson tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Wednesday.

Patterson (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Myrtle Beach added to its lead when Tyler Payne hit an RBI triple, bringing home Tyler Durna.

After Myrtle Beach added three runs, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mario Feliciano hit a two-run home run.

Matt Smith (3-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Feliciano homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Mudcats.