De Aza’s single leads Rochester to 5-4 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday.

The single by De Aza started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jaylin Davis hit an RBI single and Wynston Sawyer hit an RBI double.

After Norfolk scored a run in the fifth, the Tides cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Zach Vincej hit an RBI single, scoring Jesus Sucre.

The Tides saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Mountcastle and Sucre hit RBI doubles in the ninth inning to cut the Rochester lead to 5-4.

Davis homered and singled, driving home two runs for Rochester.

Rochester southpaw Lewis Thorpe (5-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chandler Shepherd (0-8) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Sucre doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Tides.