Burlington beats Lansing 3-2

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Kevin Maitan scored on a wild pitch and Spencer Griffin scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 3-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 3-2 lead after Griffin hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lansing took the lead on a solo home run by Johnny Aiello and an RBI single by Reggie Pruitt.

Eduardo Del Rosario (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lansing starter Sean Wymer (5-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

LJ Talley doubled and singled for the Lugnuts.