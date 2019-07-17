Sports
Martinez hits walk-off homer, Princeton beats Kingsport 7-6
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Yunior Martinez hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Princeton Rays defeated the Kingsport Mets 7-6 on Wednesday.
The Mets tied the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth when Kennie Taylor hit an RBI single, bringing home Sebastian Espino.
Martinez hit two solo homers in the win.
Brayden Theriot (3-0) got the win in relief while Andres German (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
For the Mets, Gregory Guerrero tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one.
Comments