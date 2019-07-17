Hollie’s homer leads Burlington to 9-4 win over Bluefield

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- David Hollie hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 9-4 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The home run by Hollie started the scoring in a seven-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Burlington took the lead when Maikel Garcia hit an RBI double and then added to it when Vinnie Pasquantino hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Logan Porter.

Noah Murdock (1-1) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Lazaro Estrada (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Ryan Sloniger tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Blue Jays. Steward Berroa doubled and singled.