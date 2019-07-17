Padres’ Paddack loses no-hitter in 8th inning on Castro’s HR

San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack pitches to Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper during the first inning a baseball game Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack of the San Diego Padres lost his no-hit bid when the Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a home run.

The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only team in the majors to never throw a no-hitter.

Paddack opened the eighth having thrown 82 pitches. Castro lined the second pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left.

Cesar Puello was the first Marlins hitter to reach first base on a throwing error by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to lead off the sixth inning. Yadiel Rivera walked with two outs in the inning. Paddack ended the sixth by tagging a diving Miguel Rojas on a close play at first base. The out call was upheld by a replay review of 2 minutes, 29 seconds.

Paddack had struck out seven and walked one entering the eighth. The Padres led 3-1 following the homer.

Paddack is pitching for the first time against the Marlins, who drafted him in 2015 and traded him to San Diego the following year.