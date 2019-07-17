White Sox put Jiménez on IL with nerve contusion in arm

Chicago White Sox center fielder Charlie Tilson, left, looks to help left fielder Eloy Jimenez, after the pair collided catching a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Jimenez was injured on the play. AP Photo

The Chicago White Sox have placed rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with an ulnar nerve contusion in his right arm.

The move comes a day after Jiménez collided with outfielder Charlie Tilson in the first inning Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. In the hours after the game, Jiménez was experiencing numbness down his arm and into his fingers.

Jiménez will rejoin the team in Tampa Bay this weekend after flying home to Chicago for a full evaluation. He'll be re-evaluated Monday, and the organization is optimistic Jiménez could only miss a couple of weeks.

The 23-year-old is batting .244 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs.

The White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins to replace Jiménez. Goins, who appeared in 41 games with the Royals in 2018, was set to start at shortstop against his former team Wednesday.

RHP Juan Minaya was outrighted to Charlotte after being designated for assignment Saturday.