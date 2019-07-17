Guerra, Sosa lead Quintana Roo to 19-6 win over Laguna

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Yosmany Guerra hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Ruben Sosa had two hits and two RBI as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 19-6 on Wednesday.

The double by Guerra, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tigres a 3-2 lead before Guerra scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Quintana Roo later scored in four additional innings, including a nine-run fourth, when Guerra hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Manuel Orduno to help put the game away.

Quintana Roo starter Marlon Arias (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Martinez (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana Roo took advantage of some erratic Laguna pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.

Michael Choice homered twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring a pair for the Algodoneros.