Bracho’s sacrifice fly leads AZL Indians Blue over AZL Padres 2 in 10 innings

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Aaron Bracho hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Indians Blue to a 12-10 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Wednesday.

Julian Escobedo scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Jose Tena. Later in the inning, AZL Indians Blue added an insurance run when Tena scored on a single by Will Brennan.

The AZL Indians Blue scored four runs in the ninth before AZL Padres 2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Ripken Reyes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 10-10.

Brennan homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Michael Amditis doubled twice, scoring two runs.

Luis C. Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Anderson Polanco (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Indians Blue took advantage of some erratic AZL Padres 2 pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.