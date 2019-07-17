Mustelier’s single leads Tabasco to 5-2 win over Aguascalientes

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Ronnier Mustelier hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 5-2 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Tuesday.

The single by Mustelier started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Carbonell and Edgar Duran hit RBI singles.

After Aguascalientes scored a run in the second on a single by Francisco Lugo, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Richy Pedroza scored on a passed ball.

The Olmecas tacked on another run in the eighth when Duran hit an RBI single, driving in Carbonell.

Tabasco right-hander Adrian Garza (3-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bennett Parry (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.