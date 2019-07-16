Tejada’s single leads Syracuse to 5-2 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ruben Tejada hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 5-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday.

The single by Tejada scored Drew Gagnon and Travis Taijeron to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

The Indians cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Will Craig hit an RBI single, driving in Cole Tucker.

The Mets extended their lead in the seventh when Tejada hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Syracuse right-hander Gagnon (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mitch Keller (7-4) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.

Craig homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Indians.