Sands leads Fort Myers to 4-2 win over Tampa

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Cole Sands allowed just two runs over seven innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Tampa Tarpons in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Sands (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing seven hits.

Tampa started the scoring in the first inning when Mickey Gasper and Diego Castillo hit RBI singles.

Fort Myers answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Trey Cabbage drove in two runs and Jose Miranda drove in one en route to the one-run lead.

The Miracle tacked on another run in the seventh when Jacob Pearson hit an RBI double, driving in Michael Davis.

Shawn Semple (1-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.