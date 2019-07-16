Who will win the AAC football title? UCF for a third straight year, says this poll

Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."

The preseason media poll for the American Athletic Conference is out.

And the team chosen to win the AAC football crown is a usual suspect.

The UCF Knights were picked to snag their third consecutive AAC title in the preseason media poll announced Tuesday, despite not having its top two quarterbacks from last season.

McKenzie Milton sustained a gruesome leg injury in the “War on I-4” rivalry game with USF in Tampa toward the end of the 2018 season that resulted in multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery.

Darriel Mack Jr., who filled in for Milton to lead the Knights to the AAC Championship game victory over Memphis and in the Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, recently broke his ankle, according to multiple reports.

Here’s a breakdown of the poll:

American Championship

Team Points

1. UCF 12

2. Cincinnati 8

3. Memphis 6

4. Houston 4

East Division

Team Points

1. UCF (19) 169

2. Cincinnati (11) 157

3. USF 107

4.Temple 101

5. ECU 66

6. UConn 30

West Division

Team Points

1. Memphis (15) 165

2. Houston (14) 162

3.Tulane 108

4. SMU (1) 87

5. Navy 70

6. Tulsa 38