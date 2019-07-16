Rangers open 2-game series at home against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-47, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-44, third in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (2-0, .68 ERA, .38 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (12-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Arizona to begin the two game series.

The Rangers are 31-19 on their home turf. Texas has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 21, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 27-25 in road games. Arizona has slugged .444 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .563.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nomar Mazara leads the Rangers with 51 RBIs and is batting .261. Shin-Soo Choo has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .563. Christian Walker is 8-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).