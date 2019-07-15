Castillo’s single leads Lehigh Valley to 12-6 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Ali Castillo hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 12-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday.

The single by Castillo came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Lehigh Valley scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Andrew Romine.

Kyle Dohy (5-4) got the win in relief while Thomas Burrows (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Alex Jackson homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Stripers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lehigh Valley improved to 3-1 against Gwinnett this season.