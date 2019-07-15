Wiel hits two homers as Rochester defeats Norfolk 11-4

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit a pair of homers, leading the Rochester Red Wings to an 11-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Monday.

Jaylin Davis and Drew Maggi also homered for the Red Wings.

The home runs by Wiel, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Keegan Akin and in the sixth off Josh Lucas.

Rochester southpaw Devin Smeltzer (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Akin (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Hays was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs for the Tides. Mason Williams doubled and singled.