Hollie, Means lift Burlington over Danville 10-2

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- David Hollie homered twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Burlington Royals defeated the Danville Braves 10-2 on Monday.

Jake Means homered and singled with two runs for Burlington.

Burlington had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the second and fifth innings.

In the second, Means and Hollie hit solo home runs, while Jack Gethings hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elliott Anderson (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Danville starter Alec Barger (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Cody Milligan doubled and singled twice for the Braves.