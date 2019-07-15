Bird, Castano lead Jacksonville over Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Corey Bird hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Daniel Castano allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Mississippi Braves 8-2 on Monday.

The grand slam by Bird gave the Jumbo Shrimp an 8-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Jacksonville. Earlier in the inning, Castano scored on a double play and Stone Garrett hit an RBI single.

Castano (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two runs.

Jasseel De La Cruz (2-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked five.