Cate, Freeman carry Potomac to 3-0 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Cole Freeman had two hits and scored two runs, and Tim Cate allowed just three hits over six innings as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-0 on Monday.

Cate (2-2) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

In the fourth inning, Potomac went up 1-0 early on a stolen base that scored Freeman. The Nationals scored again in the eighth when Gage Canning scored on an error and Freeman scored on a double play.

Austin Hansen (2-2) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Woodpeckers were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Potomac improved to 9-4 against Fayetteville this season.