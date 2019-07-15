Angels open 4-game series at home against Astros

Houston Astros (59-35, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (48-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Josh James (4-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Houston to begin the four game series.

The Angels are 21-27 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 139 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the club with 30, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Astros are 28-9 against AL West Division opponents. Houston has hit 149 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .669. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 24 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Yuli Gurriel is 15-for-38 with a double, eight home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Astros: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: day-to-day (right calf tightness), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).