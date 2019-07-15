Malone hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Padres 1 beats AZL Reds 8-7

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Malone hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Reds 8-7 on Monday.

Payton Smith scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Bryan Torres and then went to third on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Torres singled, scoring Yordi Francisco to tie the game 7-7.

The AZL Reds took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Caleb Van Blake hit an RBI single, driving in Ashton Creal.

Martin Carrasco (3-0) got the win in relief while Ariel Mojica (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.