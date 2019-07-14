Great Falls beats Rocky Mountain 9-4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 9-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Sam Abbott hit a two-run home run.

Karan Patel (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Arman Sabouri (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Luis Avalo doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Vibes.