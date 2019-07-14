Heras hits two homers as Yucatan tops Saltillo 8-6

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Leo Heras hit two of the Yucatan Leones' five home runs in an 8-6 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Sunday.

Yeison Asencio, Alex Liddi and Xavier Scruggs also homered for the Leones.

The home runs by Heras, both solo shots, came in the second off Sergio Mitre and in the eighth off Jose Pina.

Yucatan starter Yoanner Negrin (9-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mitre (8-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over two innings.

In the losing effort, Saltillo got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Juan Perez homered twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.