Goddard, Shannon lead Kane County to 7-2 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Zack Shannon had three hits and scored two runs, and Jackson Goddard allowed just one run over six innings as the Kane County Cougars beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-2 on Sunday.

Goddard (5-3) allowed six hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0, the Cougars took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Alek Thomas hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

Jose Vasquez (1-4) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.