McGowan leads Hudson Valley to 5-2 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Jacson McGowan had two hits and two RBI as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 5-2 on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Mahoning Valley tied it up when George Valera hit an RBI double, bringing home Raynel Delgado.

The Renegades grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when McGowan hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Beau Brundage.

The Renegades later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, K.V. Edwards hit an RBI single, while Jordyn Muffley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring McGowan in the eighth.

Starter Zack Trageton (4-2) got the win while Maiker Manzanillo (0-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.