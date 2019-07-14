Avans leads Tulsa over NW Arkansas 9-2

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Drew Avans had three hits and three RBI as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-2 on Sunday.

Up 2-0 in the second, Tulsa extended its lead when Cristian Santana hit a two-run double.

After NW Arkansas scored a run in the second, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Nick Heath hit a solo home run.

The Drillers later added three runs in the fifth and two in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Parker Curry (2-4) got the win in relief while NW Arkansas starter Ofreidy Gomez (6-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Heath homered and singled for the Naturals.